A woman pushing a baby carriage filled with garbage was struck and killed by a car in Nassau County early Thursday, authorities say.

Police say a car driving west on East Park Avenue hit the woman as she pushed the carriage near Pacific Boulevard around 6:30 a.m.

There was no child in the carriage.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital about a half an hour after she was hit. It wasn't clear if charges would be filed, and police said their investigation is ongoing.