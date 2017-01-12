Woman Punches Subway Rider in Face for Getting Too Close on Crowded Train: NYPD | NBC New York
Woman Punches Subway Rider in Face for Getting Too Close on Crowded Train: NYPD

    NYPD
    Suspect in 6 train assault

    Police are looking for a woman who allegedly punched another subway rider in the face on a crowded train last month. 

    The suspect and the 43-year-old victim were riding a 6 train in the area of East 68th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, according to police. 

    They apparently got too close to one another and began arguing, police said. The suspect punched the other woman in the face, knocking off her glasses and cutting the bridge of her nose. 

    Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

