Police are looking for a woman who allegedly punched another subway rider in the face on a crowded train last month.

The suspect and the 43-year-old victim were riding a 6 train in the area of East 68th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, according to police.

They apparently got too close to one another and began arguing, police said. The suspect punched the other woman in the face, knocking off her glasses and cutting the bridge of her nose.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Man Jumps onto Subway Tracks at 96th Street A man has been arrested after he jumped onto the subway tracks on the Upper West Side Tuesday evening, officials say. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017)