Woman Pummels 63-Year-Old on Subway Train: NYPD
Woman Pummels 63-Year-Old on Subway Train: NYPD

    Woman Pummels 63-Year-Old on Subway Train: NYPD
    The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Sunday.

    A 63-year-old woman was attacked by another woman on a subway train in the Bronx, police said.

    The suspect and the victim had gotten into an argument aboard a southbound 5 train on Tuesday evening when the fight turned physical, according to police. 

    When the train pulled into the 149th Street–Grand Concourse subway station in Mott Haven, the suspect began beating the other woman with a closed fist, police said.

    The suspect was last seen getting off the train at the 125th Street station in Harlem.

    The victim suffered cuts and swelling to her face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated.

    Published 2 hours ago

