A woman was attacked during a robbery at a Kips Bay acupuncture center Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The suspect entered the Green Tea Acupuncture Wellness center near 28th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:50 p.m., authorities said. He then began to punch the victim, with a closed fist, in the face and body.

Authorities said he demanded that the victim remove her clothing before he swiped $500 and fled the scene.

The victim suffered pain and abrasions to her face as a result of the attack. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.