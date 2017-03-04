Woman Plunges 5 Stories From Bronx Building, Dies: NYPD | NBC New York
Woman Plunges 5 Stories From Bronx Building, Dies: NYPD

    Police say a 43-year-old woman plummeted five stories to her death from a Bronx apartment Friday as officers nabbed an armed man on the same floor.

    The woman fell from the fifth-floor apartment at 940 Grand Concourse around 3:15 p.m., police said.

    Officers found her unconscious with trauma to her head and body. Paramedics responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

    Police said she didn't live in the building and may have been a housekeeper.

    Around the same time, cops responded to a robbery on the same floor at the same building. Police said no evidence of a robbery was found, but discovered a man with a loaded pistol. He was arrested and held in custody on weapon possession charges.

    Authorities said investigators are trying to determine whether the armed man was connected to the woman's death.

    Published 2 hours ago

