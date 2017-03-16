Police say a woman was killed following a serious crash on the Williamsburg Bridge.

A woman was killed in a car crash on the Williamsburg Bridge after a night out celebrating her 21st birthday, police said.

The woman was riding in the backseat of the car at 3:15 a.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into a barrier on the Manhattan side of the bridge, splitting the vehicle in two, police said. The woman was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video taken from a passing vehicle shows debris scattered across the roadway and a chunk of the mangled car.

Police said two men who were in the front seats of the vehicle were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The driver was expected to be arrested for DWI, according to police.

All Brooklyn-bound lanes of the bridge were closed shortly after the crash. The outer lanes were reopened at 5:30 a.m. The inner lanes were closed as the investigation continued.