An SUV collided with a car near the New York Botanical Garden, killing a woman and injuring five other people, police said Saturday.

A 65-year-old woman died in the crash Thursday night in the Allerton neighborhood of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

She was riding in the back of a Honda Suburban that was going south on Bronx Park East at Allerton Avenue, the NYPD said.

The Suburban collided with a Ford Fusion that was exiting the Bronx River Parkway and crossing the intersection of Bronx Park East onto Allerton Avenue, police said.

Four other people in the Suburban, including the driver and a 4-year-old girl, were treated for neck and back pain, police said.

The driver of the Fusion, which struck a utility pole after the collision, was also treated for neck pain, police said.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.