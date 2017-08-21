Woman Killed, 3 Injured in Newark Shooting: Prosecutor - NBC New York
Woman Killed, 3 Injured in Newark Shooting: Prosecutor

    A woman was killed in a shooting that wounded three others in Newark Monday, prosecutors say. 

    The Essex County prosecutor's office and Newark police say four people were shot on the 700 block of South 19th Street at about 5:45 p.m. Two men and a woman were taken to University Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

    A fourth victim, a man, later showed up at University Hospital with injuries.

    The three men are being treated at University Hospital.  

    The woman who died has not been identified. Authorities are continuing to investigate. 

    Published 27 minutes ago

