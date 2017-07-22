A woman is hospitalized after the car she was in was hit by a flying tire on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

State police say it happened near exit 10 on the southbound side of the highway in Edison around 9 p.m. Friday.

The woman, who was the passenger in the car, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in serious condition.

The driver and others in the car were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There were no details immediately available on where the tire came from.