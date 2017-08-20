Yanina Boitel was found unconscious outside her apartment building in East Harlem, police say. She later died from her injuries.

A woman was found unconscious outside her East Harlem apartment building on has died, police said Sunday.

Yanina Boitel, 33, lived in the highrise apartment building on Third Avenue, the NYPD says.

She was found Saturday night laying on the ground with trauma to her body, police said.

She was brought to Metropolitan Hospital where she died, police said. Police consider her death to be suspicious.

The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.