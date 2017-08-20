Woman Found Unresponsive Outside East Harlem Building Dies: Police - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Woman Found Unresponsive Outside East Harlem Building Dies: Police

Police consider her death to be suspicious

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Found Unresponsive Outside East Harlem Building Dies: Police
    NBC 4 New York
    Yanina Boitel was found unconscious outside her apartment building in East Harlem, police say. She later died from her injuries.

    A woman was found unconscious outside her East Harlem apartment building on has died, police said Sunday. 

    Yanina Boitel, 33, lived in the highrise apartment building on Third Avenue, the NYPD says. 

    She was found Saturday night laying on the ground with trauma to her body, police said. 

    She was brought to Metropolitan Hospital where she died, police said. Police consider her death to be suspicious. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us