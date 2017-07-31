Woman Found Lying on Ground Can't Remember Name, Last Got on Train at Grand Central: Police - NBC New York
    Nassau Police

    Police on Long Island are asking for the public's help identifying an elderly woman who's unable to remember her name or where she lives -- only that she was last on an express train from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. 

    The woman, who's in her late 60s, was found lying on the ground on Adams Avenue in Bethpage last Thursday, Nassau police say. She had MetroCards and assorted papers with her, but couldn't recall her own name or where her home is. 

    She remembered getting on an express train from Grand Central Terminal, she told a translator in Spanish. 

    The woman was dressed in a dark gray fleece jacket, black fleece leggings, a pink long-sleeved shirt, and yellow, green and blue flip-flops. She's being treated at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347. 

