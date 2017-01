A 27-year-old woman was found dead in a bed inside a Manhattan apartment Wednesday afternoon, policesay.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found covered in a blanket on bed in the Wald Houses at 10 Avenue D in the East Village when officers responded to a 911 call at about 1:30 p.m., police said.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police haven't said whether they consider the death suspicious. They're continuing to investigate.