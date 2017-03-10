The 25-year-old woman who MTA officials say apparently fainted on a subway platform and fell in front of a train earlier this week lost most of her right arm and leg in the accident, authorities confirmed Friday.

Transit officials had said the MTA briefly lost consciousness as she stood on the platform at the Lexington Avenue and East 51st Street station shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She then fell in front of an oncoming train and became trapped underneath it.

Police say her right leg was severed below the knee and her right arm was severed below the elbow. She was last listed at Bellevue in critical but stable condition.