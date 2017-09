Police are investigating after a woman allegedly abandoned an infant at a man's home in Brooklyn Friday, according to law enforcement sources.

The woman walked up to the man's home on Fountain Avenue at about 3 p.m. Friday and left a six-month-old baby girl in a car seat, sources tell News 4.

She allegedly told him, "This is your baby" and fled.

The baby was taken to Brookdale Hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known.