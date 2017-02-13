A 46-year-old Connecticut woman died after she collided with another skier on Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall over the weekend, authorities say.

State Police said they were called to the ski area, built on the northwest slope of the mountain, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, troopers said an ambulance had already transported 46-year-old Lisa Kelly, of Brookfield, to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. LifeStar then flew her to Hartford Hospital, where she died several hours later.

"Mohawk Mountain values the safety and well-being of its customers and an investigation that includes the Connecticut State Police is ongoing. The thoughts and prayers of Mohawk Mountain management, staff and Ski Patrol are with each person touched by this incident, especially this skier’s family, friends and loved ones," Mohawk Mountain said in a statement posted on its website.

State police said they are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call state police at 860-626-1820.