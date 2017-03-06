Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman who fell from a fifth-floor Bronx apartment window last week as a homicide.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill offered the update on Maria Carolina Sanchez-Tiburcio's death during an unrelated press briefing Monday. It wasn't clear if police had any suspects in the case.

Authorities had said the woman fell from a Grand Concourse apartment window around 3:15 p.m. Friday. They said she didn't live in the building and may have been a housekeeper. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were responding to a robbery call on the same floor of the same building when they discovered her outside. Police said no evidence of a robbery was found, but discovered a man with a loaded pistol. That man, who lives in the building, was arrested and held in custody on weapon possession charges.

Authorities said investigators are trying to determine whether the two cases were related.