A 31-year-old Manhattan woman died earlier this month after getting cosmetic buttocks injections from an unlicensed practitioner in the borough, authorities say.

Latesha Bynum, of Harlem, got the injections July 15 at a building on East 21st Street in Gramercy Park, according to police. Cops did not identify the clinic or practitioner by name.

About two weeks later, on July 27, she called 911 from her home and was taken to a hospital. She died that day.

The medical examiner's office is conducting an autopsy to determine how she died.