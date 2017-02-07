3 Charged With Gang Assault in Death of Brooklyn Woman | NBC New York
3 Charged With Gang Assault in Death of Brooklyn Woman

Police say Vanessa Rivera was attacked Jan. 21; she died Feb. 2 at a hospital

    Three people face gang assault charges in the death of a 42-year-old Brooklyn woman who was found with trauma to her body and face last month, authorities say. 

    Police responding to a 911 call at Brooklyn's Surfside Gardens Houses Jan. 21 found Vanessa Rivera badly injured. She was taken to a hospital, where she died about two weeks later. 

    A 37-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested. It wasn't clear if they knew the victim prior to the attack. 

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

