Police say the woman was shot once in the head and died. (Published 2 hours ago)

One woman is dead after being shot in the head in Queens, while two men are in the hospital after being struck by bullets in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police say.

Police rushed to 198th Street and Murdock Avenue in St. Albans just after 11 p.m. because they got a call about an assault going on, according to the NYPD.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old woman, identified as Teriana Holcombe of Queens, unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence in the area as investigators search for evidence.

Police haven’t released any details on a possible suspect, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, two men were shot by a masked suspect just after 9 p.m., police said.

The two men, who are both 35 years old, were sitting outside in Canarsie, where the masked shooter walked up to them and opened fire, according to the NYPD. The shooter then fled the area in unknown direction.

One of the victims was shot in the thigh while the other was shot in the back, authorities said. They were taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition.