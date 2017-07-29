Woman Seriously Burned in Cooking Spray Explosion: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Seriously Burned in Cooking Spray Explosion: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Seriously Burned in Cooking Spray Explosion: Police
    Merkushev Vasiliy, Shutterstock

    A woman suffered severe burns when a can of nonstick cooking spray exploded in her hands, police said Saturday.

    The 46-year-old woman was cooking Friday on her stove top when the can exploded, releasing super-headed liquid and flames onto her face, torso and legs, Toms River police said. 

    Police, fire and emergency medical personnel found her on the front porch, police said. She was brought by a Medevac helicopter to a burn center. 

    There was heavy smoke in the house on Almond Drive, police said. Officers found a small fire in the kitchen. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us