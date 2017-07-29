A woman suffered severe burns when a can of nonstick cooking spray exploded in her hands, police said Saturday.

The 46-year-old woman was cooking Friday on her stove top when the can exploded, releasing super-headed liquid and flames onto her face, torso and legs, Toms River police said.

Police, fire and emergency medical personnel found her on the front porch, police said. She was brought by a Medevac helicopter to a burn center.

There was heavy smoke in the house on Almond Drive, police said. Officers found a small fire in the kitchen.