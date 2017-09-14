Woman Breaks Free From Man in Attempted Sex Attack in Queens: Cops - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Woman Breaks Free From Man in Attempted Sex Attack in Queens: Cops

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police say the woman was able to break free and get away. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Police are trying to track down a man they say tried to sexually attack a woman in Queens last month.

    The man, last seen wearing a red and plaid shirt, sneaked up behind a woman near Barclay Avenue and Union Street in Flushing on Aug. 26 and wrapped his arms around her, according to the NYPD. The unidentified man then forced her to the ground, cops said.

    The man police say the woman was able to get away from.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The man then began to unbutton his pants in an attempt to rape the woman, but she was able to break free and get away, police said.

    Investigators Thursday night released surveillance footage of the man in the hopes of catching him. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips that could lead to his arrest.

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us