Police are looking for two men who they say followed a woman into her Brooklyn home, pistol-whipped her repeatedly and stabbed her in the leg before getting away with two cellphones earlier this month.

The suspects followed the 41--year-old woman into her home near Flatbush Avenue and Avenue K in Flatlands at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, according to police.

Inside, they punched her in the head and face with a gun, then stabbed her in the leg, police said. A resident in the home opened the door and was confronted by the men, who took the two phones and fled in a black SUV.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital. No one else was hurt in the incident.

One of the suspects is described as being in his 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches, and last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. The other man is also in his 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and a tan winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.