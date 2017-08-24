Police say this woman attacked another woman after accidentally hitting her with a shopping cart.

A woman viciously attacked another woman after getting angry when she was accidentally hit with a shopping cart in the Bronx, police say.

The NYPD said the beating happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday when a 54-year-old woman was punched in the head repeatedly by the other woman after she was struck by the cart. The woman then hit the victim with a cellphone while she was sitting on the 4 train, cops say.

The 20-something-year-old woman was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and red jeans. Police released a surveillance image in the hopes of nabbing her.

Witnesses are urged to call NYPD Crime Stopper with tips.