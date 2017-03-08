Police are looking for the suspect pictured (above left) in connection with the attack earlier this week.

A 71-year-old woman was attacked with her own cane in the new Second Avenue subway station at 86th Street earlier this week by a suspect as they waited to get on an elevator, authorities say.

According to police, the suspect had her daughter with her as the two waited for the elevator alongside the 71-year-old victim shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

The child apparently pushed a bit to get onto the lift when it came, and once they were inside the elevator, the victim told the suspect she should teach the girl to wait for people to get off before rushing on, authorities said.

The suspect then pushed and punched the victim, police said, at one point grabbing the victim's cane and repeatedly bashing her with it as she was on the ground.

The suspect and her daughter ran off after the elevator reached street level. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released a photo of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.