71-Year-Old Woman Beaten With Own Cane in Subway Elevator: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

71-Year-Old Woman Beaten With Own Cane in Subway Elevator: Police

Authorities say the victim had made a comment about the suspect's daughter rushing onto the elevator before she was attacked

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP/NBC 4 New York
    Police are looking for the suspect pictured (above left) in connection with the attack earlier this week.

    A 71-year-old woman was attacked with her own cane in the new Second Avenue subway station at 86th Street earlier this week by a suspect as they waited to get on an elevator, authorities say.

    According to police, the suspect had her daughter with her as the two waited for the elevator alongside the 71-year-old victim shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.

    The child apparently pushed a bit to get onto the lift when it came, and once they were inside the elevator, the victim told the suspect she should teach the girl to wait for people to get off before rushing on, authorities said.

    The suspect then pushed and punched the victim, police said, at one point grabbing the victim's cane and repeatedly bashing her with it as she was on the ground. 

    Top News: Farmers Protest in Athens, China's Congress Starts

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    The suspect and her daughter ran off after the elevator reached street level. The victim refused medical attention at the scene. 

    Police released a photo of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us