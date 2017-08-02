Woman Arrested Hours After Police Release Disturbing Video of Staten Island Hit-and-Run - NBC New York
Woman Arrested Hours After Police Release Disturbing Video of Staten Island Hit-and-Run

    Police are trying to track down the driver of a Honda who ran over a woman and kept going. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017)

    A Staten Island woman has been charged in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a 62-year-old woman in the borough last month, police say. 

    Beatrice Tchoungoua, 22, was arrested and charged Wednesday, less than 24 hours after investigators released disturbing surveillance video of the hit-and-run.

    Tchoungoua was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, failing to yield to a pedestrian and failing to stop at a stop sign. 


    Police say the driver of this car ran over a woman on Staten Island and didn't stop.
    Photo credit: NYPD

    The video released by police shows a black Honda dragging the 62-year-old woman along a road as her umbrella falls to the ground near where she was hit. The woman was crossing Clove Road in the Concord neighborhood on the morning of July 14 when the car plowed into her, police said.

    The driver of the Honda then left the scene, according to police. 

    The woman survived, but she was seriously hurt and sent to an area hospital.

