A woman was stabbed to death inside a Washington Heights apartment early Saturday morning, marking the second such occurrence in 24 hours, police say.

Officers responded to 640 W. 155th St. after receiving a call at 3:49 a.m., authorities said. Upon arrival, police found the 48-year-old victim stabbed multiple times about her body.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene around 4:17 a.m., police said.

Authorities say the victim and the unknown suspect got into a dispute at the apartment. No weapon was recovered at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the back during a fight on the 1 train near 145th Street and Broadway just before 5 p.m. Friday. He was taken to Harlem Hospital to be treated for a serious stab wound.

