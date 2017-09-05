Police discovered a 63-year-old woman unconscious with head trauma in a house in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
Shortly before noon, cops found the woman lying unconscious on the second floor of 3215 Avenue J in Flatlands. She appeared to have head trauma, police said.
Medical officials pronounced her dead at the scene.
The woman’s 56-year-old husband was at home with her when cops arrived.
They took him into custody for questioning, according to law enforcement sources.
Police are still investigating.
