Woman, 63, Discovered Dead with Head Trauma in Brooklyn House: Cops - NBC New York
By Karen Hua

    NBC 4 New York

    Police discovered a 63-year-old woman unconscious with head trauma in a house in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

    Shortly before noon, cops found the woman lying unconscious on the second floor of 3215 Avenue J in Flatlands. She appeared to have head trauma, police said.

    Medical officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

    The woman’s 56-year-old husband was at home with her when cops arrived.

    They took him into custody for questioning, according to law enforcement sources.

    Police are still investigating.

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

