Police discovered a 63-year-old woman unconscious with head trauma in a house in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

Shortly before noon, cops found the woman lying unconscious on the second floor of 3215 Avenue J in Flatlands. She appeared to have head trauma, police said.

Medical officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

The woman’s 56-year-old husband was at home with her when cops arrived.

They took him into custody for questioning, according to law enforcement sources.

Police are still investigating.