Snow, Sleet Heading Toward Tri-State on Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for New York City and the tri-state. Meteorologist Erica Grow tells us what to expect.

What to Know The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday from 2 a.m. until noon.

It includes New York City, Long Island, most of northeast New Jersey and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Up to an inch of snow and sleet is expected.

Just as many finished digging out from the last snowstorm, more snow, sleet and freezing rain are headed toward New York City and the tri-state on Sunday, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday from 2 a.m. until noon. It includes New York City, Long Island, most of northeast New Jersey and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Up to an inch of snow and sleet is expected.

Officials warned of slippery roads and sidewalks and cautioned that travel may be difficult.

A winter storm warning was issued for Ulster and Dutchess counties in New York and Litchfield County in Connecticut from 7 a.m. Sunday until midnight Monday. The National Weather Service said 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected.

The snow comes days after a monster winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the tri-state area.

Meteorologist Erica Grow gives this timeline of what to expect:

4 a.m. - 7 a.m.: Precipitation arrives for most of the region. Sleet and snow in the city and points west. Snow, sleet and some freezing rain possible north and northwest in the higher elevations.

7 a.m. – Noon: Wintry mix changes to rain from south to north, but hangs on as a snow/sleet mix from northern Westchester and Rockland counties and points north. All accumulating wintry precipitation ends in the city and points south, plus Long Island, by noon.

Afternoon: Rain, steady and heavy at times, in the city and points south and east. Wintry mix continues north and west. Accumulations between 2 inches and 5 inches of heavy wet snow and sleet in northern areas.

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.: Precipitation ends from west to east. Gusty winds develop in the evening.

Once this system clears out of the tri-state, the winds are expected to pick up quickly.

On Monday, the winds could be dangerous with gusts topping 50 mph likely, especially in the higher elevations north and west of the city and on Long Island.

Winds quickly subside on Monday night, and the weather looks fairly pleasant on Valentine’s Day Tuesday.