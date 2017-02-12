What to Know The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday until noon or 1 p.m.

It includes New York City, Long Island, most of northeast New Jersey and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Up to an inch of snow and sleet is expected.

Just as many finished digging out from the last snowstorm, more snow, sleet and freezing rain will shower New York City and the tri-state through Monday, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory until noon to 1 p.m. Sunday. It includes New York City, Long Island, most of northeast New Jersey and southern Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Up to an inch of snow and sleet is expected in the city, while areas further north such as White Plains and Carmel could receive up to two inches of snow. Parts of northeastern New Jersey, including Paramus and West Milford, could see up to three inches, and areas of Connecticut like Danbury could see up to four inches of precipitation.

Officials warned of slippery roads and sidewalks caused by snow and ice. They cautioned that travel may be difficult.

A winter storm warning was issued for Ulster, Dutchess and Sullivan counties in New York from 7 a.m. Sunday until midnight Monday. The National Weather Service said 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected.

The snow comes days after a monster winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the tri-state area.

Meteorologist Rafael Miranda gives this timeline of what to expect:

6:30 a.m. - Noon: Wintry mix changes to rain from south to north, but hands on as a snow/sleet mix from northern Westchester/Rockland and points north. All accumulating wintry precipitation ends in the city and in parts south of the city, plus Long Island, by noon.

Afternoon: Rain, steady and heavy at times, in the city and points south and east. Wintry mix continues north and west. Accumulations between 2 inches and 5 inches of heavy wet snow and sleet in northern areas.

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Precipitation ends from west to east. Gusty winds develop in the evening.

As the early wintry mix-turned-rain tapers off in the evening, the winds are expected to pick up dramatically later on tonight from the west or northwest.

Early snowshowers are possible Monday morning, and winds could be dangerous with gusts topping 60 mph possible. The strongest winds will gust between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., resulting in possible downed trees and power lines with scattered power outages.

Winds quickly subside on Monday night, and the weather looks fairly pleasant on Valentine’s Day Tuesday.