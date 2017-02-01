Last Call! $1 Million Cash4Life Ticket Is About to Expire

As they say across the river in New York, "Hey, you never know."

Going once ...

Someone bought a $1 million Cash4Life ticket in New Jersey last year -- and he or she is about to miss out on the life-altering prize.

The second-tier prize ticket, purchased at EZ Market & Liquors on Mallory Avenue in Jersey City for the Feb. 22, 2016 Cash4Life drawing, still hasn't been turned in -- and the lucky winner's chance to do so ends Feb. 22, 2017.

Pull out your scraps and check for the winning numbers -- 08, 09, 10, 11, and 27. The cash ball for last year's Feb. 22 drawing was 04, but the $1 million-winning ticket only matches the first five numbers. The winner must have the ticket present to claim the prize.

Anyone holding the winning ticket should sign the back and contact Lottery Headquarters at 609-599-5800, or visit any New Jersey Lottery retailer to validate the ticket. Once validated, the retailer will provide the ticketholder with a confirmation slip he or she can bring to lottery headquarters during business hours, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.