Apple announced their new line of iPhones, which will ship later this year. The lineup includes iPhones 8, 8 Plus and the all-new iPhone X.

Apple took the wraps off its long-rumored new iPhones on Tuesday, including a premium model with a $1,000 price tag.

There will now be five models of iPhone on the market, with prices starting at $349 and rising through the $999 iPhone X.

