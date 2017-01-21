The wife and brother-in-law of a New Jersey man who went missing earlier this month were arrested and charged after detectives found her husband's remains in six plastic bins, officials from the Bergen County Prosecutor's office said.

Police arrested Adrienne Smith, 43, of Bergenfield, Friday at a relative's home in New Jersey. Her brother, Orville Cousins, 40, of the Bronx, was arrested last Sunday. Officials said the relatives were charged with desecration of the human remains of Adrienne's husband, Randolph Smith.

Smith allegedly contacted police to report her husband missing on Jan. 2, police said. Officers notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office that they were investigating a missing person and needed the help of the Major Crimes Unit.

During the investigation, detectives determined Randolph Smith was last seen at his home on or around Christmas evening. Police said Smith told police her husband left their home and hadn't heard from him since.

His remains were discovered in six plastic containers in Burlington City, authorities said. The remains were later identified as Smith's, which prompted detectives from the Bergen and Burlington County Prosecutor's office to further probe his disappearance and murder.

Officials determined that Cousins and Smith purchased materials used in connection with the desecration of Randolph's remains, some of which were removed from the Smiths' residence, police said.

Authorities said Cousins is being held at a New York jail pending extradition to New Jersey. Smith is being held at the Bergen county Jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.