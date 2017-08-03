The widow of a New Jersey police officer gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday, about two months after her husband was killed in a car accident.

Officer Matthew Tarentino, a local DARE instructor in Summit, died in a three-car crash on his way to work in May. The accident happened when a 68-year-old driver crossed an interstate meridian in Bernards Township, police say.

Tarentino left behind two young sons, along with his wife, Vickie, who was eight-months pregnant with their third child at the time. She had their daughter, Anastasia Catherine, on Thursday.

Summit Police Department proudly announced the birth on Instagram.

On behalf of the Tarentino Family, the Summit Police Department is proud to announce the recent birth of the late Det. Matthew Tarentino and his wife Victoria's beautiful baby girl, Anastasia Catherine. Born at Overlook Medical Center, mom and baby are doing great! Proud big brothers Robbie and Ray are eager for their little sister to start playing with them! Congratulations Vickie, Robbie and Ray-- and welcome to the world little one! A post shared by Summit Police Department (@summit_pd) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

“Born at Overlook Medical Center, mom and baby are doing great!” the post read. “Proud big brothers Robbie and Ray are eager for their little sister to start playing with them! Congratulations Vickie, Robbie and Ray-- and welcome to the world little one!”

Thousands of colleagues, friends and family members had flooded Tarentino’s funeral in Somerville the week after the 29-year-old died.

His wife read a eulogy to the man she called her and her sons’ rock. “While we are so sad knowing what they’ve lost and won’t ever have back, they and this little baby are the luckiest for who they get to say is their father,” she said.

Tarentino was posthumously promoted to detective, and New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porino announced that a $121,000 grant — after his badge number 121 — would be made in his honor.

“This way, others can carry forward his vision and his passion in Matt’s name,” Porino had said.