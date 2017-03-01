Whole Foods Opens For Business in Newark

Whole Foods Market is officially open for business in Newark.

The long-awaited supermarket is housed in the Hahne & Co. mixed-use complex on Broad Street.

The Hahne’s building, a shuttered department store, reopened last month after being closed for 30 years.

The new location is Whole Foods' third Essex County store and is part of an initiative to revitalize downtown Newark.

The Whole Foods joins ShopRite, which opened in 2015, in providing Newark residents with healthy food choices in an area that was considered a "food desert" for many years.

The nonprofit, Whole Cities Foundation, will be collaborating with the Newark store to promote individual and community health.

Organizations in the city will be able to apply for the Fresh, Health Food Access Grant through the nonprofit. This funding will offer between $5,000 to $15,000 for each selected organization.

Newark’s new develpoments are set to contribute to the job creation and commercial opportunity within the city.