Whole Foods Announces Opening in New Jersey

New Jersey's Middlesex County is about to get its first Whole Foods supermarket.
The company announced Monday that its Metuchen location will open next month, on October 11. The 45,000-square foot store at 645 Middlesex Ave. will be the 18th Whole Foods market in New Jersey.
The supermarket will feature a new Tex-Mex cantina called Comida Fresca, which will have a full bar and outdoor seating.
About 160 new local jobs are being created from the supermarket opening, the company says.
