Whole Foods Market to Open Bryant Park Location Saturday

    Whole Foods Market will open in midtown Saturday.

    Midtown is getting a new grocery store.

    Whole Foods Market is expected to open its Bryant Park location on Saturday.

    The Bryant Park store will “place a special emphasis” on prepared food from New York City chefs, according to a news release.

    Chefs Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo will be serving up Italian classics, sushi, a raw bar, featuring more than 20 beers on tap, salads, pizza and more.

    In addition to prepared foods, the Avenue of the Americas store will feature two floors of retail space and a coffee and juice bar.

    The grocery store will be open daily from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

