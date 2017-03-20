Where to See Cherry Blossoms Bloom in the Tri-State Area

As spring nears, cherry blossoms are beginning to bloom across the tri-state area. If you are interested in catching one nature’s first signs of warmer weather, you can check out these locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden (Brooklyn, New York)

Cherry Blossoms are already blooming at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Three of the cherry trees have already bloomed this winter. You can track the blossoms at the Botanic Garden here.

Central Park (Manhattan, New York)

New York City’s iconic park and beloved tourist attraction is also home to cherry blossoms during the spring. Cherry blossoms can be found near Belvedere Castle and throughout the park.

Cherry Blossom Festival, Branch Brook Park (Newark, New Jersey)

The 2017 Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival will kick off on April 8 and run through April 23. The festival will feature musical entertainment, children’s activities and a fishing derby, among other activities. More information can be found here.

Annual Cherry Blossom Festival at Wooster Square (New Haven, Connecticut)

The cherry blossoms at Wooster Square are expected to blossom by mid-April. Visitors can experience the cherry blossoms at the 44th annual festival on April 23. The Festival will feature musical entertainment and food. More information can be found here.