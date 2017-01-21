Wet Weekend Ahead as Strong Nor' Easter Heads to Tri-State

What to Know A strong Nor' Easter is expected to hit the Tri-State area by Sunday evening, with winds gusting between 50 and 60 mph

Around 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected throughout the Tri-State area

Coastal areas could experience localized power outages, severe beach erosion and high winds

Temperatures are still unseasonably warm, but be prepared for a damp and dreary weekend with a strong Nor' Easter headed our way.

Early patchy fog will give way to some sunshine with clouds and milder temperatures Saturday, with a high of 54 degrees.

Clouds roll in periodically throughout Sunday. Though there won't be much wind in the morning, it'll get breezy as the day progresses. Showers are possible, but not as a result of the impending storm.

Wind will pick up along the coastal areas of the city, Long Island and New Jersey Sunday evening, with winds gusting at 50 to 60 mph.

A high wind watch is in effect for the Tri-State area from Sunday night into Monday, with winds gusting at up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Prepare for strong winds, heavy rain and beach erosion Monday night.

If you're traveling, expect airport delays Monday as a result of the storm. Potential power outages could take place throeughout local areas, particularly those above ground with electric lines near the coast.

Periods of heavy rain will be scattered throughout the city Monday. Expect high winds and significant beach erosion, coastal flooding during high tide cycles, and potentially localized wind damage at the coastline. The city will feel the brunt of the storm by the evening as heavy rain and winds pick up.

Winds will taper off overnight to about 30 to 40 miles per hour as we enter a calmer Tuesday. The day will be breezy, and there could be a morning or possibly a leftover afternoon shower.

The rest of next week will be nothing but sunny skies, with temperature highs hovering around the mid-40s and gradually dropping to the low-40s by week's end.