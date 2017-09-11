A 21-year-old Manhattanville College lacrosse player known for his dedication to team and family was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver as he was walking back to school early Sunday, police and relatives say. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Monday, Oct. 10, 2016)

Manhattanville College Student Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver While Walking Back to School: Police

What to Know The 21-year-old lacrosse player was hit on his way back to the college Sunday

The woman who hit him had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, police say

Manhattanville College President Michael Geisler called the victim an inspiration to his team and said he epitomized the scholar-athlete

A Westchester woman accused of fatally striking a college student while driving drunk has pleaded not guilty.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says 25-year-old Emma Fox of Rye was arraigned Monday on vehicular manslaughter and other indictment charges.

The 21-year-old Manhattanville College lacrosse player, Robbie Schartner, was killed last October as he walked back to campus from a night out in White Plains.

The defendant told police that she took her eyes off the road to check her GPS.

According to the Journal News, defense lawyer Stephen Lewis says Fox has to live with the fact that there's nothing anyone can do to "bring that young man back."

Schartner was a graduate of Brookfield High School in Connecticut.