    A Westchester County man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a college student in a park.

    Stivenson Desir of New Rochelle was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Tuesday in the death of 19-year-old Brandon Lawrence.

    The Iona College freshman from Yonkers was found dead on a ballfield at Lincoln Park in New Rochelle on April 3.

    Prosecutors say the two had attended a party hours earlier at off-campus housing. They then joined three other men at the park where two of the men engaged in a pre-arranged fist fight.

    While watching the fight, prosecutors say Desir pulled out a gun and fired, striking Lawrence in the torso.

    Desir is to be sentenced May 3. The 20-year-old man faces 25 years to life in prison.

