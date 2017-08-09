The Westchester County Airport is running on a backup generator because of a power outage, officials say.

Flights are taking off and landing without issue, according to the county executive's office.

Con Edison says two electrical feeder cables failed, but it's not clear why. Over 250 customers are affected in Rye Brook, and more than 400 customers are affected in Harrison.

Power will return in stages, but officials couldn't immediately offer an estimated restoration time.