West Indian Day Parade Street Closures

The annual West Indian Day Parade, one of the most colorful festivals in the city, steps off Monday, and officials announced street closures ahead of the big show and the pre-dawn party that precedes it.
West Indian American Day Parade
The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for the West Indian American Day Parade and festival:
- Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Rutland Road
- Rochester Avenue between East New York and Sterling Place
- Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
- East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue
- Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
- Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue
- Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue
- Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place
- St Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
- Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road
- Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue
- Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
- Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue
- Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard
- Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
J'Ouvert
The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday for Jouvert, the pre-dawn counterpart to the parade:
Formation:
- Grand Army Plaza
- Eastern Parkway between Washington Avenue and Plaza Street East
- Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza/East Drive and Empire Boulevard
- Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue
- Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Midwood Street
- Nostrand Avenue between Midwood Street and Rutland Road
- Empire Boulevard between Mckeever Place and Bedford Avenue
- Empire Boulevard between Bedford Avenue and Rogers Avenue
- Nostrand Avenue between Sterling Street and Lefferts Avenue
- Closure: Same as location
