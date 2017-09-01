West Indian Day Parade Street Closures

The annual West Indian Day Parade, one of the most colorful festivals in the city, steps off Monday, and officials announced street closures ahead of the big show and the pre-dawn party that precedes it.

West Indian American Day Parade

The following streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for the West Indian American Day Parade and festival:

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Rutland Road

Rochester Avenue between East New York and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

West Indian Day Parade 2015

J'Ouvert

The following streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday for Jouvert, the pre-dawn counterpart to the parade:

Formation:

Grand Army Plaza

Eastern Parkway between Washington Avenue and Plaza Street East

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza/East Drive and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Midwood Street

Nostrand Avenue between Midwood Street and Rutland Road

Empire Boulevard between Mckeever Place and Bedford Avenue

Empire Boulevard between Bedford Avenue and Rogers Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Sterling Street and Lefferts Avenue

Closure: Same as location

Top News Photos: Brush Fire Endangers LA Outskirts