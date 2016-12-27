West Haven Man Charged With DUI With 3 Kids in Car

A West Haven man is accused of driving while intoxicated with three young children in the car, according to Orange police.

Police said they arrested Antonio Bazar, 33, on Dec. 18 after they responded to an accident at the intersection of Route 121 and Route 34. He was reportedly involved in an accident in Derby earlier and fled the scene.

According to police, Bazar failed field sobriety tests and had three young children in his car at the time of the Orange accident.

Bazar was charged with DUI, following too close, and three counts of risk of injury to a minor. He was held on a $50,000 bond, which was later reduced by the court. He is next scheduled in court on Jan. 10.