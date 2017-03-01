What to Know The mercury is expected to top 70 degrees in Central Park Wednesday, bringing the potential for another record-breaker

A line of severe storms will accompany the unseasonably warm weather, though, with south Jersey expected to see the worst of the system

Temperatures plummet into the 40s by Friday, with Saturday's highs not expected to make it out of the 30s

Another round of record-breaking temperatures is possible Wednesday, but Storm Team 4 says the unseasonably warm conditions may bring a bout of potentially severe thunderstorms that could complicate travel.

A potent cold front heading toward the tri-state area will generate scattered thunderstorms throughout the day Wednesday, but the greatest threat is to southern New Jersey later in the afternoon, Storm Team 4 says. Some of the weather could be severe, potentially bringing lightning, downpours, localized flooding and damaging winds.

A wind advisory -- which is issued when sustained winds hit 31 to 39 mph or gusts reach 46 to 57 mph -- is in effect for nine New York counties, including the five boroughs, and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Thursday morning.

The first day of March will feel more like May, though, with warmer air surging up from the southwest expected to drive temperatures 20 degrees higher than average for this time of year. Though clouds will dominate throughout the day, the mercury will surge into the 60s and 70s across the region, Storm Team 4 says, with 71 projected for Central Park.

Once the front moves through later Wednesday evening, showers and storms will taper off and clouds will slowly start to break up. Winds will continue to strengthen in wake of the front, gusting up to 40 to 50 mph in spots. Colder and drier air will start to flow back into the region, and temperatures will steadily begin to fall overnight.

Daytime highs will peak in the upper 40s Thursday morning, but will slide into the lower to mid 40s by the afternoon as colder air continues to slide in, Storm Team 4 says. With winds gusting up to 50 mph, it will feel much more like it is in the 20s and 30s outside. You’ll need your heavier jacket through the remainder of the week, as highs only be in the lower 40s on Friday, and only in the upper 30s on Saturday.

A weak clipper system could spew off a few wet snow showers Friday morning, but other than that conditions look to remain dry and blustery. Winds will briefly ease overnight Thursday into Friday, but will pick up again later on Friday as the clipper system moves out.