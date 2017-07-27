Thunderstorms, Rain Could Hit Tri-State Through Sunday

It could be a dreary few days.

Storm Team 4 says there's a chance of thunderstorms and showers for a large swath of the tri-state area through Sunday as muggy weather with highs in the 80s returns to the region following a brief respite from the heat.

Some rumbles of thunder are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4. Ominous clouds began rolling over Rockefeller Center by 2:30 p.m., though meteorologists say most of the region is expected to stay dry.

Another storm system arriving Friday afternoon is expected to bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds. It appears the heaviest rain associated with that system will come later Friday evening and last through early Saturday morning, though there remains some uncertainty.

At this point, it's likely the weekend starts off cool, breezy and soggy on Saturday with high temperatures plunging back in the lower-to-mid 70s. Depending on how quickly the storm system moves through, showers could linger through early Sunday, though conditions will improve as the day wears on, Storm Team 4 says.

The start to the workweek appears dry, with sunny or partly sunny skies expected Monday and Tuesday with highs bouncing back into the 80s.

