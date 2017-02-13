February 14 may be Valentine's Day, but why should couples have all the fun?
Here are some fun ways to celebrate solo:
- The Strand Bookstore (829 Broadway) is hosting Coloring & Candy in their Rare Book Room. You can sample some sweets from Fine & Raw and play with Adorable and adoptable puppies from the ASPCA! Registration/Cost: you'll need to purchase a $15 gift card to attend.
- Form a trivia team! Bars throughout the city offer Tuesday night trivia that often includes cash prizes. Here's a list of some of the most popular trivia spots in NYC. Cost: usually free to play.
- Boycott Valentine's Day with the Pub Run from Brooklyn Running Club. The run starts at 7:30PM and will make stops at two bars along the way: Rocka Rolla in Williamsburg and Oak & Iron Bar in Greenpoint. Registration/Cost: Must be 21+, $20 advanced registration required.
- Snag some popcorn and catch a movie at an AMC theater. All movies before noon are $8. This deal is good any day of the week!
- Grab some friends and get out the paintbrushes: many art studios offer BYOB painting nights this Valentine's Day. Registration/Cost: Advanced registration is usually required and classes range from $20-35.
- Dance it out at the Falcon Laundry Bar Anti Valentine's Day Party in Williamsbrug. Doors open at 10PM. Cost: Free admission.
- Laugh it off at a comedy club like Upright Citizens Brigade. Registration/Cost: Shows sell out, so buy tickets online ASAP. Most shows are $5.
- Take the ladies out for dinner. Boucherie in the West Village is offering a prix-fixe dinner menu for "Galentine's Day." You can ask for the "Galentine's Day Special" from 5:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Feb. 14. Cost: $80 per person.
