Singles Awareness Day: Fun Ways for Singles to Celebrate Valentine's Day in NYC

By Ashley Domagola

    February 14 may be Valentine's Day, but why should couples have all the fun? 

    Here are some fun ways to celebrate solo: 

    • The Strand Bookstore (829 Broadway) is hosting Coloring & Candy in their Rare Book Room. You can sample some sweets from Fine & Raw and play with Adorable and adoptable puppies from the ASPCA! Registration/Cost: you'll need to purchase a $15 gift card to attend
    • Form a trivia team! Bars throughout the city offer Tuesday night trivia that often includes cash prizes. Here's a list of some of the most popular trivia spots in NYC. Cost: usually free to play. 
    • Boycott Valentine's Day with the Pub Run from Brooklyn Running Club. The run starts at 7:30PM and will make stops at two bars along the way: Rocka Rolla in Williamsburg and Oak & Iron Bar in Greenpoint. Registration/Cost: Must be 21+, $20 advanced registration required.
    • Snag some popcorn and catch a movie at an AMC theater. All movies before noon are $8. This deal is good any day of the week
    • Grab some friends and get out the paintbrushes: many art studios offer BYOB painting nights this Valentine's Day. Registration/Cost: Advanced registration is usually required and classes range from $20-35
    • Dance it out at the Falcon Laundry Bar Anti Valentine's Day Party in Williamsbrug. Doors open at 10PM. Cost: Free admission
    • Laugh it off at a comedy club like Upright Citizens Brigade. Registration/Cost: Shows sell out, so buy tickets online ASAP. Most shows are $5.  
    • Take the ladies out for dinner. Boucherie in the West Village is offering a prix-fixe dinner menu for "Galentine's Day." You can ask for the "Galentine's Day Special" from 5:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Feb. 14. Cost: $80 per person.

