Water at West 4th Street Causes Huge Subway Delays | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Water at West 4th Street Causes Huge Subway Delays

NYC Transit warned of delays on more than a half-dozen subway lines

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A water condition at West Fourth Street crippled the commute for tens of thousands of subway riders Monday morning. (Published 32 minutes ago)

    A water condition prompted by ice build-up in the drains at West Fourth Street crippled the commute for tens of thousands of subway riders Monday morning, with reports of delays of an hour just to go one stop on some lines. 

    New York City Transit, on Twitter, warned of "extensive delays along the Queens corridor" affecting the blue and orange lines, with delays also reported on the R. It also said there was no M service from 71st Avenue to Essex Street. 

    Passengers reported lengthy waits for a train in Queens and Brooklyn, while some of Manhattan's busiest stations saw platforms full almost to capacity. An NBC 4 New York reporter in Queens said it took an hour to go one stop; another reporter said two trains passed before she could squeeze herself on. 

    Video posted to social media showed hundreds of bundled-up straphangers packed on the above-ground platform at Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights, barely able to move. Frustrated riders bombarded the MTA's Twitter account. 

    Top News: Car Bomb in Iraq, Baptism in Vatican City and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP

    The MTA said there were multiple sick passengers on the E at Queens Plaza, which compounded the problem; it's not clear if the illnesses were related to crowding. 

    Meanwhile, New Jersey Transit customers on the Northeast Corridor were also experiencing 45 minute delays in either direction due to a wire problem at the Jersey Avenue station.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices