Leaky Hydrant Causes Minor Flooding in 2 Commercial Building Basements | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Leaky Hydrant Causes Minor Flooding in 2 Commercial Building Basements

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Leaky Hydrant Causes Minor Flooding in 2 Commercial Building Basements
    NBC 4 NY
    Water main break in Greenwich Village Thursday

    A leak from a fire hydrant in Greenwich Village caused minor flooding in the basements of two commercial buildings, according to officials.

    Crews from multiple agencies were responding at West 14th Street near Seventh Avenue Thursday morning.

    The hydrant has since been shut off; it's near scaffolding on the sidewalk, and crews are looking at it to see if it's impacting the leak. 

    There are no gas issues, and subways aren't affected, according to MTA authorities on scene.

    Emergency management officials, NYPD, FDNY and buildings officials were also on scene. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us