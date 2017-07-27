A leak from a fire hydrant in Greenwich Village caused minor flooding in the basements of two commercial buildings, according to officials.

Crews from multiple agencies were responding at West 14th Street near Seventh Avenue Thursday morning.

The hydrant has since been shut off; it's near scaffolding on the sidewalk, and crews are looking at it to see if it's impacting the leak.

There are no gas issues, and subways aren't affected, according to MTA authorities on scene.

Emergency management officials, NYPD, FDNY and buildings officials were also on scene.