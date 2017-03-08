7 Water Main Breaks Reported in One New Jersey City Overnight | NBC New York
7 Water Main Breaks Reported in One New Jersey City Overnight

The cause is under investigation

    City officials said all residents had water, but some may experience low pressure.

    Authorities are trying to figure out what caused more than a half-dozen water mains to break in one New Jersey city overnight. 

    Officials in Elizabeth say seven mains broke in various spots throughout the city. Utility company American Water was working Wednesday to repair the broken mains, most of which are 6-inch pipes, officials said.

    A City Hall spokeswoman said no customers were without water by noon, but some may experience low pressure.  

    The broken mains are on Rahway, Amboy and Elizabeth avenues, Florida Street, Broadway, Inslee Place and Neck Lane, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if there was any significant flooding. 

