A behavioral therapist has been arrested for acting inappropriately with a teen patient, New York State Police announced Friday.

Officers arrested James W. Weatherstone, 58, of Warwick, police said. The therapist was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

State police received a criminal complaint about a 16-year-old girl who attended behavrioal therapy sessions with Weatherstone, who works as an independently contracted family support services clinician, authorties said.

An investigation revealed that he allegedly acted inappropriately during therapy sessions with the teen, which resulted in the charges against him, police said.

Weatherstone was issued a desk appearance ticket, authorties said. He's due back at the Town of Cornwall Court Feb. 8.